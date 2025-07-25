Newcastle United have set their sights on a world-class striker to replace Alexander Isak.

The Sweden international appears to have his heart set on leaving St James’ Park, having told Newcastle bosses that he would like to move elsewhere.

It’s thought that Liverpool are clear frontrunners to sign the 25-year-old, although clubs in the Saudi Pro League are rumoured to be offering Isak salaries in the region of £400,000 per week.

Having been linked to Brentford’s Yoane Wissa - as a replacement for Callum Wilson - the Magpies are now forced to look at what a future without Isak might look like.

The solution is to try and sign another top-tier striker as a plug-and-play solution to the void he would leave behind.

However, Newcastle’s options are somewhat limited.

They missed out on Hugo Ekitike, with the Frenchman joining Liverpool from Eintracht Frankfurt instead; Viktor Gyokeres to Arsenal is pretty much a done deal; and options with Premier League experience - like Ollie Watkins - are likely unavailable.

Instead, the Magpies are going toe-to-toe with Manchester United for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

Ben Jacobs from GiveMeSport claimed a bid is “anticipated” while the club works on agreeing personal terms with the Slovenia international.

Posting on X, he said: “Newcastle working today to try and agree personal terms with Benjamin Sesko.

“Leipzig prepared to sell but not an easy deal for Newcastle to structure. However, a bid is anticipated.

“Sesko a long-standing target.”