Newcastle make £30m offer for striker from Premier League rivals after Ekitike snub

Newcastle United are hoping to poach a striker from their Premier League rivals.

The Magpies appear to have missed out on signing Hugo Ekitike, with the Frenchman preferring a move to Liverpool instead.

Following the departure of Callum Wilson, manager Eddie Howe is keen to still have a backup striker to Alexander Isak; someone who can be relied on when the Sweden international is injured, serving as both a super-sub and an excellent centre-forward in their own right.

Posting on X, he reported that Newcastle have submitted an offer for Brentford forward Yoane Wissa.

Crook said: “Newcastle are set to make an offer in excess of £30m for Yoane Wissa.

“[I] understand reports he has left Brentford's pre season tour are accurate.”

Last season, Wissa scored 20 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions for the Bees. The 28-year-old is a highly rated by the Premier League’s elite, but there could be a major stumbling block in the negotiations.

Brentford have already lost Bryan Mbeumo, with the forward joining Manchester United, and midfielder Christian Norgaard has joined Arsenal. It remains to be seen whether the Bees are willing to part with another of their best players.