Liverpool’s agreement for striker Hugo Ekitike will doubtless leave Newcastle boss Eddie Howe spitting feathers.

Liverpool have reached a deal in principle to sign French striker Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt for £69m up front, plus £10m in add-ons tied to team and player performance.

Sporting director Richard Hughes led weekend talks with Frankfurt’s Markus Krosche to push the deal over the line.

Newcastle also made a move, offering £70m guaranteed - more than what Liverpool have paid for him - but their bid lacked the performance-based incentives that helped the Reds get a deal over the line.

Ekitike is expected in the UK on Tuesday, July 22, for a medical before linking up with the Liverpool squad on their Asia tour.

Frankfurt initially wanted £87m, hesitant to sell the 22-year-old who struggled at PSG but reignited his career last season with 22 goals in all competitions.

The Reds are actively looking to sell Darwin Nunez, valued at £59m, and see Ekitike as a long-term replacement.

Before moving on Ekitike, Liverpool reportedly tested Newcastle’s nerve with a £120m approach for Alexander Isak - but the Magpies slapped a £150m price tag on him.