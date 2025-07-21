How much are Liverpool paying for Hugo Ekitike? Transfer fee revealed as Newcastle left fuming
Liverpool have reached a deal in principle to sign French striker Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt for £69m up front, plus £10m in add-ons tied to team and player performance.
Sporting director Richard Hughes led weekend talks with Frankfurt’s Markus Krosche to push the deal over the line.
Ekitike has already agreed personal terms on a six-year contract, according to TalkSport.
Newcastle also made a move, offering £70m guaranteed - more than what Liverpool have paid for him - but their bid lacked the performance-based incentives that helped the Reds get a deal over the line.
Ekitike is expected in the UK on Tuesday, July 22, for a medical before linking up with the Liverpool squad on their Asia tour.
Frankfurt initially wanted £87m, hesitant to sell the 22-year-old who struggled at PSG but reignited his career last season with 22 goals in all competitions.
The Reds are actively looking to sell Darwin Nunez, valued at £59m, and see Ekitike as a long-term replacement.
Before moving on Ekitike, Liverpool reportedly tested Newcastle’s nerve with a £120m approach for Alexander Isak - but the Magpies slapped a £150m price tag on him.
