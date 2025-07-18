Hugo Ekitike: Liverpool to lodge £69m bid for striker courted by Newcastle, Chelsea and Manchester United

Liverpool are set to make an offer for striker Hugo Ekitike as talks with Eintracht Frankfurt progress.

The highly-rated 23-year-old has attracted interest from the Premier League this summer having scored 22 goals in all competitions after making a loan move from Paris Saint-Germain permanent last year.

Newcastle had looked at bringing in Ekitike as Liverpool considered a big-money move for Alexander Isak, who it is understood the Magpies valued at around £150m in an attempt to ward off potential suitors.

But the Reds under Arne Slot are now pressing ahead with a deal for France international Ekitike, with it a case a matter of when rather than if a bid is submitted following talks.

Liverpool are reportedly preparing a deal in the region of €80m (£69.2m), with sources close to the player indicating that Newcastle look out of the race to sign a striker that Manchester United also hold interest in. Chelsea had also tracked him.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed yesterday that Newcastle were pulling out of the race of Ekitike.

