Newcastle United’s pursuit of a highly sought-after striker could lead to the breaking of the Premier League transfer record.

The Frenchman, 23, is one of the hottest properties in the transfer market this summer, with the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool also courting the striker.

It comes following the departure of 33-year-old Callum Wilson, after his contract came to an end this summer.

Last season, Ekitke bagged 22 goals and 12 assists in 48 games for Frankfurt, as he helped fire them to a third place finish in the league, ahead of giants Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig.

Ekitike is valued at £86m by his club, but having multiple suitors could spark a bidding war that drives his price up.

However, while this transfer could reach triple figures, it has the implication of leading to a potential new transfer record for a rival club.

The Premier League transfer record was already broken this summer when Florian Wirtz joined Liverpool for £109m - beating the previous record of £106.8m, paid by Chelsea in 2023 for midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Despite already beating the transfer record, Liverpool may break their own ceiling once again if they go ahead with signing Alexander Isak.

Where Newcastle don’t play two strikers - and Anthony Elanga’s arrival from Nottingham Forest means Isak won’t play on the wing - manager Eddie Howe has two options. Keep one of his big-money strikers on the bench, or sell Isak to a rival club.

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to pay £100m for the Sweden international, with the departures of Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz seeming more likely as the days go by. But given Isak’s stellar track record, the Reds could end up paying a premium for the 25-year-old.