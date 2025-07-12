Former Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson says he still has a lot to give in the Premier League.

Speculation is growing about the centre-forward’s future after becoming a free agent this summer - leaving Newcastle after five seasons.

The England international, who has earned nine caps during his career, has fallen behind Alexander Isak in the pecking order at St James’ Park, with most of his appearances being limited to cameos off the bench.

Wilson, however, has made it clear he’s determined to play regular football after a frustrating final year for the Magpies.

“I had an amazing five years at Newcastle but football moves on so quickly,” Wilson told the i Paper. “I’m 33, I still have so much to give, but I’ve not been able to show it.”

The ex-Bournemouth forward will travel abroad next week for a fitness camp before deciding on his next move. Asked about the interest from Leeds and Burnley, Wilson was blunt about his priorities.

Wilson added: “When you’re coming on for five or ten minutes, everyone thinks you can’t play longer than that. They think you’re losing a yard of pace.

“But coming on as a sub is completely different to starting a game. It’s hard to catch a second wind — before you know it, the game’s over.

“That’s the only thing for me. I still feel I can offer so much.

“I spoke to the manager [Eddie Howe] and we agreed I’m not at a stage mentally where I’m ready to sit on the bench all season and be number two. I don’t mind it now and then, but it’s got to be a fair fight.”