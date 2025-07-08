A former Newcastle United striker is on the hunt for a new club - and is picking between two newly-promoted sides.

Callum Wilson is a free agent this summer after being released by Newcastle United. The 33-year-old centre-forward, who has nine caps for England, spent more than half of last season sidelined through injury.

A back injury ruled Wilson out until late November; he played four matches upon his return, before picking up a hamstring injury that kept him out of the squad for another two months.

Overall, Wilson made 22 appearances for the Magpies last season, scoring just once in all competitions.

The Englishman had been linked with a move to Leeds United, according to TalkSport, with manager Daniel Farke looking to sign players with Premier League experience after securing promotion from the Championship.

Now, multiple sources are suggesting their hopes of signing Wilson may have gone up in flames, with the striker instead set to join one of their fiercest rivals.

Burnley is allegedly his new destination of choice, with the two clubs having clashed in the Championship last season - and being touted for a relegation scrap this coming year.

The Clarets have already made one major signing, having secured the services of defender Kyle Walker from Manchester City.

Manager Scott Parker prides himself on being defensively solid, but Wilson’s arrival would bolster the firepower upfront, with him joining the likes of Jaidon Anthony and Lyle Foster in the attack.