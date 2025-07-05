Starting XI of the best free agents this summer - including Man United and West Ham rejects
A downturn in form, or a new manager who you don’t fit into the system of, and you suddenly find yourself shipped out on loan or exiled to the Turkish league.
Then there’s the world’s most infamous nemesis - Father Time. As a player reaches the twilight of their career, often their contracts are left to dwindle down and they find themselves all at sea.
This summer, there is a surprising number of free agents who have plenty left in the tank; while some have been blighted by injuries or poor form, many have the experience that a newly-promoted, or struggling Premier League side, desperately needs for the coming season.
Instead of spending upwards of £120m on new players, as ex-Aston Villa star Gabby Agbonlahor recommended, those teams might benefit from picking up some of the stars already looking for a new home.
Here is a starting XI of the best Premier League free agents this summer, including a Tottenham duo that would be stalwarts at any top-tier club.
GK: Fraser Forster
Last club: Tottenham Hotspur
RB: Vladimir Coufal
Last club: West Ham United
CB: Ben Mee
Last club: Brentford
CB: Victor Lindelof
Last club: Manchester United
LB: Sergio Reguilon
Last club: Tottenham Hotspur
CDM: Jonjo Shelvey
Last club: Burnley
RM: Nathan Redmond
Last club: Burnley
LM: Jeffrey Schlupp
Last club: Crystal Palace
Last club: Manchester United
Last club: Newcastle United
Last club: Everton
Asmir Begovic; Kurt Zouma; Nelson Semedo; Junior Firpo; Josh Brownhill; Abdoulaye Doucoure; Danny Ings; Carlos Vinicius.
