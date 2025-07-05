The life of a Premier League footballer can be all over in a flash.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A downturn in form, or a new manager who you don’t fit into the system of, and you suddenly find yourself shipped out on loan or exiled to the Turkish league.

Then there’s the world’s most infamous nemesis - Father Time. As a player reaches the twilight of their career, often their contracts are left to dwindle down and they find themselves all at sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This summer, there is a surprising number of free agents who have plenty left in the tank; while some have been blighted by injuries or poor form, many have the experience that a newly-promoted, or struggling Premier League side, desperately needs for the coming season.

Instead of spending upwards of £120m on new players, as ex-Aston Villa star Gabby Agbonlahor recommended, those teams might benefit from picking up some of the stars already looking for a new home.

Here is a starting XI of the best Premier League free agents this summer, including a Tottenham duo that would be stalwarts at any top-tier club.

GK: Fraser Forster

Last club: Tottenham Hotspur

RB: Vladimir Coufal

Last club: West Ham United

CB: Ben Mee

Last club: Brentford

CB: Victor Lindelof

Last club: Manchester United

LB: Sergio Reguilon

Last club: Tottenham Hotspur

CDM: Jonjo Shelvey

Last club: Burnley

RM: Nathan Redmond

Last club: Burnley

LM: Jeffrey Schlupp

Last club: Crystal Palace

Last club: Manchester United

Last club: Newcastle United

Last club: Everton

Asmir Begovic; Kurt Zouma; Nelson Semedo; Junior Firpo; Josh Brownhill; Abdoulaye Doucoure; Danny Ings; Carlos Vinicius.