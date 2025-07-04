Manchester City planning £80m bid for new full-back to replace unwanted Kyle Walker
Walker, 35, left Man City on loan to AC Milan for the second half of last season, and is now being linked with a permanent move away from the Premier League.
In his absence, manager Pep Guardiola has been playing midfielder Matheus Nunes in his place, but despite his best efforts the 26-year-old has been exposed time and again on the wing.
Now, Football Insider has claimed that Newcastle United are reportedly prepared to consider offers of £80m or more for Tino Livramento, with Man City keen on signing him.
The 21-year-old impressed last season as Eddie Howe guided Newcastle to a fifth-place Premier League finish, Champions League qualification, and a Carabao Cup triumph.
But while the Magpies are pushing to strengthen their squad, they’ve so far struggled to get deals over the line - and face growing interest in their top players.
Writing for the sports publications, journalist Peter O’Rourke said: “It’s a difficult deal for Man City to do, but it’s no surprise Livramento is high on their list. He was one of the best right-backs in the Premier League last season and key for Eddie Howe.
“He also had a good summer with England’s under-21s. Newcastle won’t entertain any offers unless it’s astronomical - around £80m.
“They’re in the Champions League now, want to build on that success and keep their best players, so they won’t welcome Man City’s interest.”
