The murky rumours about Hugo Ekitike’s future are starting to become crystal clear.

The potential merry-go-round of strikers looked set to kick off in earnest earlier this week, as Newcastle United lined up a move for the Eintracht Frankfurt forward.

Initially, once the Magpies submitted a bid, it looked like incumbent number nine Alexander Isak could head to Liverpool for a record-breaking transfer fee, as Eddie Howe’s setup at St James’ Park only really allows for one centre-forward in the starting XI.

But with Isak left in two minds about a move, the Premier League champions turned their attentions towards gazumping the Magpies in the race for Ekitike.

Other clubs have also shown interest since the summer transfer window opened, namely Arsenal and Chelsea - but it appeared Ekitike’s options had narrowed down to two.

Now, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has shared an update on how negotiations have progressed.

Posting on X, he said: “[I] understand Newcastle have now already left talks for Hugo Ekitike, deal considered off at this stage.

“Newcastle now focus on different targets as since Monday bid got rejected, Liverpool entered race and there were no advances with the Magpies.

“Liverpool are now advancing.”

With an £86.5m release clause in his contract, Ekitike certainly won’t come cheap, and his lack of Premier League experience - combined with how other Bundesliga stars have struggled with English football - might raise some eyebrows.

However, with Alexander Isak expected to have been priced at well over £120m, he is the far cheaper option for Arne Slot’s side.