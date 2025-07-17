Arsenal leapfrog Liverpool in bidding war for talented centre-forward

Arsenal have jumped ahead of Liverpool in the race to sign 17-year-old Salford City striker Will Wright.

It certainly wasn’t a question of money for the Premier League champions, who have already spent close to £200m this transfer window, and could end up spending more in the race for one of Hugo Ekitike or Alexander Isak.

Posting on X, Jacobs said: “Arsenal [are] now frontrunners for Will Wright after offering Salford a higher fee. Liverpool unwilling to match following advanced talks in the past 72 hours.”

Wright isn’t a household name yet, but he’s certainly turning heads. At just 17, he’s attracting bids from two of the biggest clubs in the Premier League - a rarity for a teenager still building his reputation at a League Two side.

Last season, Wright only made four appearances for Salford City across all competitions, and was not included in the squad for the majority of their League Two campaign.

Arsenal have already brought in Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga, and Christian Norgaard as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his squad across the board.