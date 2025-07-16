A former Arsenal midfielder is set to make a shock return to the Premier League - just two years after leaving England.

When he left the Emirates, fans of the Gunners believed his best years were behind him - but the veteran was determined to prove them wrong.

In his time abroad, he has strong-armed his way into a dominant Bayer Leverkusen side that went invincible in the 2023/24 Bundesliga season, under manager Xabi Alonso.

Now, he is being lined up for a Premier League homecoming, albeit with a club lower down the pecking order.

According to TalkSport, Sunderland are eyeing up a deal of £8.7m to sign Granit Xhaka on a three-year contract.

The 32-year-old is in high demand, with Saudi Pro League club Neom SC also in the running for the Switzerland international. They have already signed Xhaka’s ex-Arsenal teammate, striker Alexandre Lacazette.

Prior to his departure from Arsenal, Xhaka had spent seven years at the Emirates, making 225 Premier League appearances in that time - with 17 goals and 24 assists. He also helped the Gunners win two FA Cups.

A no-nonsense defensive midfielder, Xhaka loves to get physical with opposing players, although has a habit of picking up yellow and red cards for his antics.

He has three years left on his existing contract with Leverkusen.