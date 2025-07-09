Sunderland set to make sixth summer signing as £20.5m fee agreed for Premier League attacker

Sunderland are set to land their sixth signing of the summer transfer window, with a player who could make a huge impact.

The Black Cats have already spent big this summer, having secured promotion back to the Premier League for the first time in almost a decade.

Midfielders Enzo Le Fee have arrived from Roma, Habib Diarra moved from Strasbourg and Noah Sadiki joined from Union SG. It’s part of a major squad overhaul from manager Regis le Bris - but his work is far from done.

The Sunderland boss is now planning to bolster his attacking line, having almost secured a deal for a proven Premier League talent.

According to Sky Sports News reporter Keith Downie, a deal has been agreed for Brighton forward Simon Adringra. The 23-year-old winger is capable of playing on either side of the pitch, although tends to favour the left flank.

Posting on X, Downie said: “Sunderland have agreed a fee with Brighton for Simon Adingra. The Black Cats will pay Brighton £18m + £2.5m in add-ons for the winger.

“The 23-year-old has flown in to the North East by private jet and is undergoing a medical. Personal terms are also agreed.

“Sunderland tried to sign the Ivory Coast international in January in a swap for Tommy Watson but it fell through on deadline day.”

Adingra played 33 times for Brighton last season, tallying up five goals and two assists.

