Sunderland target snubs Black Cats in favour of Saudi Pro League switch

Sunderland have missed out on a key puzzle piece to their summer overhaul ahead of next season’s campaign.

Having secured promotion back to the Premier League last season, the Black Cats will play in the top flight of English football for the first time in nine years.

But ahead of their return, Sunderland manager Regis le Bris is looking to spend big to revitalise his entire squad before their first game of the season, at home to West Ham United.

In February, TalkSport presenter and ex-Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor estimated that newly-promoted sides would have to spend “around £120m” in the summer in order to mount a competitive challenge to the established teams. Last season saw all three newly-promoted teams - Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton - immediately relegated back down to the Championship.

Following the departure of Jobe Bellingham to Borussia Dortmund, Dynamo Kyiv's Vladyslav Vanat, Sassuolo's Armand Lauriente and AS Roma’s Angelino were all placed on le Bris’ shopping list - alongside a new goalkeeper.

The Black Cats had opened talks with Nice to sign goalkeeper Marcin Bulka. The Poland international is highly rated, but had a number of potential suitors.

Now, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano says he has snubbed a move to the Stadium of Light in favour of joining the Saudi Pro League.

Posting on X, Romano said: “Saudi Pro League side Neom sign Marcin Bulka as new goalkeeper on deal valid until June 2029.

“Despite Sunderland in negotiations with OGC Nice, Bulka accepts Saudi Pro League as solution for his future.”

In lieu of a replacement goalkeeper, Anthony Patterson would remain as Sunderland’s number one for the coming season. An academy graduate with one cap for England’s under-21’s, he has made 153 appearances for Sunderland’s senior team.