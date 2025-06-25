Regis le Bris’ operation to ready his Sunderland side for the Premier League is taking another step forward.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats are back in the Premier League for the first time in nine years, and manager le Bris is going through a squad overhaul in the summer transfer window.

While the departure of midfielder Jobe Bellingham to Borussia Dortmund is a major blow to the squad, Sunderland have added Enzo Le Fee from AS Roma to their ranks, while the likes of Nazariy Rusyn, Pierre Ekwah and Luis Semedo have all returned from loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other rumours from NationalWorld’s sister title, the Sunderland Echo, suggest that the likes of Dynamo Kyiv's Vladyslav Vanat, Sassuolo's Armand Lauriente and AS Roma’s Angelio are all on the Black Cats’ radar too.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Sunderland are also setting their sights on OGC Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bulka, with talks already underway.

Posting on X, Romano said: “Sunderland [have] opened talks to sign Polish goalkeeper Marcin Bulka as part of their ambitious project. Bulka has been approached by deveral clubs this summer but SAFC are now in active talks with OGC Nice.”

Anthony Patterson is Sunderland’s current number one, having arrived at the Stadium of Light as a youngster back in 2013. He rose through the ranks of the youth academy and has 153 appearances for the senior team, as well as one cap for England’s under-21s.