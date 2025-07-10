Yoane Wissa | AFP via Getty Images

Tottenham have joined the race for a highly rated striker - and hope to snatch him from his club from under Newcastle’s nose.

Journalist Graeme Bailey has said that he understands that new Spurs boss Thomas Frank wants to bring his former hotshot across the capital to follow his journey. It’s thought Brentford have put a £50m pricetag on him.

The White Hart Lane side may have had a dismal league season but go into next term on the crest of a wave with the canny Frank at the helm and the Europa League trophy in the cabinet.

Last night it emerged that they had got a deal with West Ham over the line to bring the £55 man Mohammed Kudus and are looking for more firepower. Frank thinks Wissa - who bagged 19 goals last year and now has only a year left on his contract - would be the perfect fit.

But Newcastle are also keen. NationalWorld’s sister title NewcastleWorld reported yesterday that the Toon had reportedly shortlisted the 28-year-old as an attacking option, in the wake of Callum Wilson rejecting a reduced deal and choosing to look for a new club.

Newcastle have signed Anthony Elanga from Forest for £55m, but his speciality is wide rather than down the middle. NewcastleWorld said: “Alexander Isak is the undisputed first-choice on Tyneside but there are concerns about his fitness ahead of a Champions League campaign. Two years ago, Newcastle struggled to cope with the added European demands.”

Wissa’s strike partner at Brentford, Bryan Mbeumo, has been in protracted talks with Manchester United, but is expected to be confirmed as an Old Trafford player within days. If both were to leave, it would certainly leave Brentford needing to get the chequebook out before the league starts next month. Although the other intriguing possibility would be Brentford accepting a Wissa deal but barring Mbeumo from leaving to avoid themselves being left short. That would cause consternation in the corridors of Old Trafford...