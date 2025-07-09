Arsenal are ready to cast out one of their own in order to land a £60m star for a cut-price deal.

The Gunners are targeting a new attacking midfielder and at least one winger this summer as they aim to give Mikel Arteta the squad needed to finally win the Premier League after finishing second for three straight seasons.

Kepa Arrizabalaga and Martin Zubimendi have already joined from Chelsea and Real Sociedad, and Christian Norgaard is expected to arrive from Brentford by the end of the week.

Since then, Eberechi Eze has become one of Arsenal’s top priorities. Last week, journalist Ben Jacobs revealed the Crystal Palace star is “keen on a move to Arsenal” after positive talks.

Jacobs told GiveMeSport: “Eberechi Eze is keen on a move to Arsenal. Over the weekend, there was a key meeting between the Eze camp and Arsenal, with senior recruitment figures present.

“They discussed terms, and Eze knows exactly what Arsenal are prepared to pay and how they see his role.”

Now the Sun has reported that Arsenal are “open to including a player” in the deal to help reach an agreement with Palace. Arsenal have already settled personal terms with Eze and are now finalising the structure of the transfer.

Andrea Berta is said to be determined to wrap up the deal and could offer Palace a promising young defender to sweeten the move.

While the player hasn’t been named, it’s understood he’s a rising talent who has already made a handful of first-team appearances.

Looking at Arsenal’s first-team squad, the most likely candidates would be either Jakub Kiwior or Riccardo Calafiori, although the Gunners are reportedly keen to move on from Oleksandr Zinchenko this summer too.