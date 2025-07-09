Rasmus Højlund | Getty Images

An unwanted Manchester United star may have an escape route to a new club.

The Old Trafford side are trying to ship out several attackers at the moment, with Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho all in the out tray, with full back Tyrell Malacia also encouraged to find a new home.

While the infamous five have been told to go, there are other players who will feel that Ruben Amorim’s preferred formation and style of play - and the arrival of £62.5m Matheus Cunha from Wolves and the impending transfer of Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo - mean that they are well down the pecking order.

One of those is Rasmus Højlund, who after a promising first season in Manchester had a torrid time last year, and increasingly looked out of place. The 22-year-old went 16 games without scoring last season, and only registered four league goals in 32 games - nowhere near enough for a centre forward.

However, there many be an opening at Roma. Former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has been in the Italian capital since 2021, spending last year on loan at AC Milan and penning a one-year loan deal with Besiktas a week ago. Roma is looking for a new striker after the departure of Tammy Abraham. It’s looking likely that Eldor Shomurodov will leave Roma too, meaning reinforcements are needed.

Højlund made his name at Atalanta in Italy, scoring nine goals in 32 league games in 2022/23 before his £64m move to United.

Gianluca Di Marzio has reported on the Danish site Tipsbladet that Roma will come forward in within days, as Højlund still has a good reputation in Serie A and Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini remains an admirer, having been in charge of him at Atalanta.

It’s thought United value Højlund at about €45m - about £39m. It remains to be seen whether Roma will put cash on the table or look for a loan deal.