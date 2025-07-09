Anthony Elanga | Getty Images

Manchester United will soon pocket some cash when a transfer involving two Premier League rivals goes through.

Elanga, who joined Forest from United two years ago for £15m, is likely to arrive in the north east for about £60m. Forest will therefore make about £45m, but some of that will go to United as they inserted a sell-on clause when the Swede moved to Nottingham.

It’s not the only sell-on clause boost that United could see soon - as reported, if Mason Greenwood heads to Saudi side Al-Ahli from Marseille for the amount that has been mooted, they could pick up £30m due to a 50 per cent sell-on clause inserted in his contract.

United have bought Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m and are still in talks with Brentford over Bryan Mbeumo. Teenage wing-back Diego Leon has made his long-awaited arrival, and they remain linked with many other players such as Ederson of Atalanta and Javi Guerra of Valencia.