Anthony Elanga: Transfer from Nottingham Forest to Newcastle could net Manchester United millions
Nottingham Forest are selling Anthony Elanga to Newcastle, as the Geordies look to bolster their attack after the departure of Callum Wilson - and the continuing speculation over Alexander Isak’s future.
Elanga, who joined Forest from United two years ago for £15m, is likely to arrive in the north east for about £60m. Forest will therefore make about £45m, but some of that will go to United as they inserted a sell-on clause when the Swede moved to Nottingham.
It’s thought that the clause is worth about 15 per cent of any profit, so is likely to be in the single-digit millions, perhaps £6m or £7m, reports The Sun. Not life-changing for a Premier League, but still a welcome boost for United who are desperate to shift their wantaway five - Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Tyrell Malacia and Jaden Sancho - to free up money and continue Ruben Amorim’s squad rebuild.
It’s not the only sell-on clause boost that United could see soon - as reported, if Mason Greenwood heads to Saudi side Al-Ahli from Marseille for the amount that has been mooted, they could pick up £30m due to a 50 per cent sell-on clause inserted in his contract.
United have bought Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m and are still in talks with Brentford over Bryan Mbeumo. Teenage wing-back Diego Leon has made his long-awaited arrival, and they remain linked with many other players such as Ederson of Atalanta and Javi Guerra of Valencia.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.