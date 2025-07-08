Highly-rated £19m star will "soon" follow Anthony Elanga to Newcastle United

Newcastle United are far from finished with their business in the transfer market.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In stark contrast to last summer, this year has already proven fruitful for manager Eddie Howe, with teenage winger Antonio Cordero joining the club and the imminent arrival of £55m forward Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest.

Elanga, 23, will likely play at right-wing, with Anthony Gordon on the left and Alexander Isak at centre-forward - providing the Sweden international doesn’t join Liverpool this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last season, Elanga provided six goals and 12 assists for Nottingham Forest, as he helped them towards a superb seventh-placed finish in the Premier League. Earlier today (July 8) he flew into Newcastle to complete his medical and confirm his move to the Magpies.

As already reported by NationalWorld, Howe is confident in beating Liverpool to the signing of Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi, as he looks to broaden his defensive options for the coming season.

Newcastle were plagued by defensive injuries last season, with the likes of Sven Botman and Lewis Hall sidelined for large portions of the campaign.

But Guehi is just one of the strings Howe wants to add to his bow - and according to the i Paper’s Mark Douglas claiming the Magpies are close to signing another player too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting on X, he said: “£55m [for Elanga is big statement of intent and show of faith in manager’s judgement. Looks a great fit for how he wants to move the team to the next level.

“[I] think Trafford gets done soon too.”

James Trafford is Burnley’s number one goalkeeper, and despite securing promotion to the Premier League, the 22-year-old is looking to move up the food chain of English football.

If signed, it’s expected that Trafford will replace long-standing goalkeeper Nick Pope between the sticks.