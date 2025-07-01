Newcastle United have officially announced their first signing of the summer, with more deals expected to follow.

As of today (July 1), the Magpies’ out-of-contract players have now been formally released, and pre-agreed free transfers across the Premier League have come into effect.

This time last year, Newcastle brought in Lloyd Kelly and John Ruddy on free transfers. A year later, Kelly has moved on to Juventus, while Ruddy is back on the market as a free agent.

Turning to arrivals, Newcastle have completed the signing of 18-year-old Spanish winger Antonio Cordero. The talented teenager joins on a five-year deal after his contract with Malaga expired on Monday, June 30.

Cordero, who bagged six goals and seven assists in Spain’s second tier last season, is regarded as a bright prospect. However, he won’t feature in Newcastle’s pre-season when the first-team squad reconvenes on July 7.

Instead, the club is looking to arrange a loan move for him for the 2025/26 campaign to aid his development. Dutch side Ajax have already shown interest in taking Cordero on loan.

After a season elsewhere, Newcastle will reassess his progress next summer to decide whether he will join Eddie Howe’s first-team plans or follow a path similar to Yankuba Minteh - either pushing for a spot at St James’ Park or securing a profitable transfer.

Now that the June 30 profit and sustainability deadline has passed, Newcastle are expected to accelerate their transfer activity in the weeks ahead.

Rumours about the Magpies moving for Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga continue to gather pace, after a first £45m bid for the Sweden international was rejected. Meanwhile, Howe is determined to keep his compatriot Alexander Isak at St James Park, despite interest from Premier League champions Liverpool.