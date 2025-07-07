Mason Greenwood | AFP via Getty Images

Manchester United could be in line for a massive windfall from a firmer striker.

Mason Greenwood left the club in disgrace over sex abuse allegations. After a bright start in Manchester, during which he looked as if he may eclipse the impact of fellow wunderkind Marcus Rashford, he was charged in October 2022 with attempted rape, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and controlling and coercive behaviour, largely because of a video that went viral on social media. In February 2023, all charges against him were dropped, but it still marked the end of his time in Manchester.

In August 2023, he was loaned to Getafe in Spain for the 2023–24 La Liga season, and the following summer left on a permanent deal to join French club Marseille, where he was joint top scorer in Ligue 1, with 21 goals last term. However, it’s been reported that Roberto de Zerbi, the Marseille manager, has not been wholly impressed with his attitude.

His on-the-pitch exploits have caught the eye of Middle Eastern football bosses, and reports have emerged that Saudi side Al-Ahli have launched a transfer bid in the region of £60m - or so reports Spanish publication Fichajes.

Not only would this swell the coffers of Marseille, but United would be entitled to 50 per cent of the fee due to a clause inserted in his transfer out. United need to sell in order to buy this summer, and are looking to ship out Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Hojlund and more - so any incoming cash would be welcome. So far they have signed Brazilian Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m and are said to be close to finalising terms with Brentford striker Bryan Mbeumo.

As reported, they are also in the hunt for young Colombian hotshot Luis Suarez - not that one - who is at Spanish side Almeira.

Al-Ahli have several names familiar to Premier League watchers in their ranks. Among them are former Leicester City and Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez, ex-Brentford forward Ivan Toney, and former Liverpool ace Roberto Firmino. They also have the Senegal keeper Édouard Mendy.