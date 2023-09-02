Greenwood "mutually agreed" to leave Manchester United after outrage over the player's possible reinclusion in the squad after his arrest for attempted rape and sexual assault

Mason Greenwood has signed on a season-long loan for Spanish La Liga side Getafe following months of controversy over his arrest for attempted rape and attempted sexual assault charges. (Credit: Getty Images)

The controversy-plagued Manchester United player Mason Greenwood is heading to Spain in an attempt to relaunch his career after signing a season-long loan with La Liga team Getafe.

The club announced the move in the closing hours of Transfer Deadline Day on 1 September, after speculation over where Greenwood, 21, could find himself. In a statment, Manchester United said: "Mason Greenwood has signed for La Liga side Getafe CF on a season-long loan, subject to international clearance. The move enables Greenwood to begin to rebuild his career away from Manchester United.

"The club will continue to offer its support to Mason and his family during this period of transition."

Following his move to Getafe, fans of the Spanish team were seen celebrating the move, with some seen gathering outside the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez stadium chanting and dancing.

It was announced in late August that he had "mutually agreed" to leave Manchester United following his arrest over attempted rape and sexual assault allegations in January 2022 and a six-month investigation into the situation by the club.

Charges, which were levelled against him in October 2022, were dropped against the striker in February. However following public backlash to rumours that Man U were planning to re-introduce Greenwood to the squad for the first time since his arrest, the club released a statement in which they explained that he would not be returning to the Old Trafford pitch.

The club said: "All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United. It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome.

"Based on the evidence available to us, we have concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged. That said, as Mason publicly acknowledges today, he has made mistakes which he is taking responsibility for."

Greenwood also spoke on the situation saying: "I was brought up to know that violence or abuse is wrong, I did not do the things I was accused of. However, I fully accept I made mistakes, and I take my share of responsibility for the situations which led to the social media post.

"I am learning to understand my responsibilities to set a good example as a professional footballer, and I'm focused on the big responsibility of being a father, as well as a good partner."

Richard Arnold, CEO of the club, opened up about the decision in an open letter to fans saying: "While I am satisfied that Mason did not commit the acts he was charged with, Mason's accepted that he has made mistakes which he takes responsibility for. I am also mindful of the challenge that Mason would face rebuilding his career and raising a baby together with his partner in the harsh spotlight of Manchester United. Further, this case has provoked strong opinions, and it is my responsibility to minimise any distraction to the unity we are seeking within the club."

Rumours of his re-integration back into the squad were rife ahead of the statements, with high profile names such as Gary Neville and Rachel Riley criticising the club's handling of the situation. Neville, who made 602 appearances for the club, said of the situation: "It was clear from day one that he wouldn't play for Manchester United again.