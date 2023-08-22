Mason Greenwood is to leave Manchester United after a six month investigation into his conduct

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has slammed Manchester United for their handling of striker Mason Greenwood.

News of Greenwood’s departure was confirmed by the club on Monday 21 August after a six month internal investigation into his conduct.

The 21-year-old was previously arrested in January 2022 following allegations surrounding material that was posted online. He faced charges at the time of rape and attempted rape but they were subsequently dropped on 2 February 2023.

In a club statement Man United confirmed that Greenwood would no longer have a future with the football club. The statement reads: “All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United.

“It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome.

“Based on the evidence available to us, we have concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged. That said, as Mason publicly acknowledges today, he has made mistakes which he is taking responsibility for.”

How has Gary Neville reacted?

Gary Neville has criticised his former club for their handling of Mason Greenwood and claims that they lack strong leadership at the top.

Speaking on Monday Night Football, the former defender said: “It was clear from day one that he wouldn't play for Manchester United again. The process in getting there has been pretty horrible. When you have significant situations, and difficult situations like this, it requires strong authoritative leadership. And that comes from the very top. Manchester United don't have that."

These concerns were echoed by fellow studio pundit Karen Carney who added that the matter was “handed poorly” whilst stating that the entire situation made her “uneasy.”

She said: "I think Manchester United as an institution, as a football club and what it stands for, has handled this really really poorly.”

An announcement of the investigation's results was expected before Man United's opening Premier League game against Wolves on 14 August, but the decision was delayed amid fierce debate about Greenwood's potential reintegration at Old Trafford.