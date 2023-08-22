Mason Greenwood’s career at Manchester United is over and the club will be actively looking to help the footballer find a new team in the coming weeks.

The striker has not played for Manchester United since a 1-0 against West Ham in January 2022. That same month he was arrested for allegations surrounding material that was posted online. He faced charges of attempted rape, assault and controlling and coercive behaviour but they were subsequently dropped on 2 February 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

United opened their own investigation after the charges were dropped and concluded that the player did not commit the allegations made against him. However, they conceded that it would be inappropriate for him to resume his career at Old Trafford.

A statement from Man Utd said: “All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United. It has therefore been decided that it would be mutually beneficial for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome.”

The 21-year-old was once viewed as one of the most exciting young footballers on the planet, but his career in the game has been heavily damaged by the allegations.

The Daily Mail reports that the final details of his departure are still being worked out and it remains to be seen whether the player will leave on loan or on a permanent basis.

Who has been linked with a move for Mason Greenwood?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Turkey and Italy are potential destinations for Greenwood to resume his career outside of England. The young striker made his debut for Manchester United in 2018 under the management of Jose Mourinho and his Roma team have been credited with a potential interest.

Galatasaray are another club to be linked with the player as they aim to defend their crown as Turkish champions. The Saudi Arabian Pro League has hit the headlines in recent months and they have grown the league with a number of big name signings including Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

According to The Sun a move for Greenwood has been discussed internally and Al-Ettifaq are considering a move for the player. The Saudi outfit appointed Steven Gerrard as manager this summer and also made a move to sign Liverpool captain and England international Jordan Henderson.