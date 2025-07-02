A trio of top Premier League clubs have missed out on one of the most exciting strikers in European football.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the past few years, many among the Premier League’s elite have been keeping a close eye on Lille centre-forward Jonathan David. The 25-year-old scored 25 goals for the club in all competitions last season, bagging 12 assists in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mikel Arteta also had David on his shortlist during the January transfer window, after striker Gabriel Jesus picked up a season-ending ACL injury.

But all three clubs have been snubbed by the Canada international, who instead favours a move to the Serie A.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed David is on his way to Juventus, after reaching a “verbal agreement” for the striker.

Posting on X, Romano said: “Verbal agreement [was] reached overnight on every detail with Canadian striker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Long term deal agreed and Jonathan David’s set to travel for medical tests, formal steps to follow. Contracts to be checked and signed soon.”

David’s arrival could pave the way for Timothy Weah’s departure from the Old Lady. The Liberian forward was wanted by Nottingham Forest as a potential replacement for Anthony Elanga - and despite turning his nose up at the offer, has been frozen out of the Serie A side.