Jonathan David snubs Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle as he moves to Juventus as a free agent
Over the past few years, many among the Premier League’s elite have been keeping a close eye on Lille centre-forward Jonathan David. The 25-year-old scored 25 goals for the club in all competitions last season, bagging 12 assists in the process.
The likes of Newcastle, Arsenal and Manchester United have all shown interest over the past 12 months; reports in June last year suggested that Man United wanted him to replace Mason Greenwood, while the Magpies became the frontrunners in October last year.
Mikel Arteta also had David on his shortlist during the January transfer window, after striker Gabriel Jesus picked up a season-ending ACL injury.
But all three clubs have been snubbed by the Canada international, who instead favours a move to the Serie A.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed David is on his way to Juventus, after reaching a “verbal agreement” for the striker.
Posting on X, Romano said: “Verbal agreement [was] reached overnight on every detail with Canadian striker.
“Long term deal agreed and Jonathan David’s set to travel for medical tests, formal steps to follow. Contracts to be checked and signed soon.”
David’s arrival could pave the way for Timothy Weah’s departure from the Old Lady. The Liberian forward was wanted by Nottingham Forest as a potential replacement for Anthony Elanga - and despite turning his nose up at the offer, has been frozen out of the Serie A side.
