Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle could sign a top player from Ligue 1.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aston Villa shocked the world last night when they defeated Bayern Munich by a score of 1-0 in the Champions League. As we move towards game week seven of the 2024/25 Premier League season, what is happening in the rumour mill?

Newcastle United have been handed some good news as they look to sign a LOSC Lille star - meanwhile, a West Ham United player will likely see his contract run out at the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United handed ‘boost’ in pursuit of Jonathan David

Newcastle United’s interest in Jonathan David persists, as they tried to sign him in the summer transfer window - and they have been handed some positive news on that front.

According to a report from GIVEMESPORT, Newcastle are one of the ‘frontrunners’ to land David’s signature. With his current deal at Lille due to expire in the summer, they could snap him up on a free transfer - if they choose to wait that long. They will be able to begin negotiations with him in January, when six months will be left on his existing contract.

West Ham United ‘very unlikely’ to give Danny Ings new contract

West Ham United will likely not hand Danny Ings, whose contract is due to expire at the end of the season, a new deal - as such, the former Liverpool forward will probably leave the club on a free transfer in the summer.

This is according to a recent report from Football Insider, who spoke to former West Ham scout Mick Brown: “I’ve always thought [Ings is] one of those players who’s as honest as the day is long, but he’s not a Premier League player any more. It’s very unlikely that they’ll offer him a new deal, from what I know they’ll let him leave when his contract runs out at the end of the season.”