Dele Alli playing for Everton.

Where is Dele Alli in 2024?

Dele Alli has not played professional football since 2022. He has been dealing with emotional turmoil since his contract at Everton expired - he revealed the extent of his trauma in a candid, not to mention heart breaking, interview with Gary Neville in 2023.

However, the 28-year-old could resume his active playing career soon. He has been offered a ‘potential deal’ by Serie A club Genoa, according to a report from Italian outlet Il Secolo XIX.

Talks between the two parties are in their infancy - it remains to be seen if Alli will take them up on their offer. Nevertheless, his return would likely be celebrated by football fans across England, should he opt to return to the pitch.

Over the course of his career, Alli has featured for MK Dons, Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Besiktas. As mentioned, he is also a former England international, with his final cap coming in 2019. He made 37 appearances for the Three Lions, scoring three goals along the way. He is best known for his time at Spurs, for whom he made 181 appearances and scored 51 goals.

With this news in mind, let’s take a moment to recap what Alli is doing at this stage of his life - we’ll talk you through who his current partner is and his estimated net worth.

Who is Dele Alli’s girlfriend?

Dele Alli is in a long term relationship with Cindy Kimberly, a social media influencer who is perhaps better by her online alias of ‘Wolfie Cindy’. Currently, she has over seven million followers on Instagram.

What is Dele Alli’s estimated net worth?

According to celebrity gossip site Subzin, Alli has an estimated net worth of around £30.1 million. While he is not earning any money through professional football at the moment, he is still able to generate income with sponsorship deals and the like.