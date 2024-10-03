Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An England and Manchester United football legend has revealed he once “stopped a plane from taking off” as he thought he was “going to die”.

Gary Neville is known for his impressive work ethic, often posting pictures from the gym in the early hours and regularly telling his social media followers to “attack the day”. But Neville says he realised he needed to “calm down a little bit” when he had to ask to get off a plane as he feared he was having a heart attack.

Neville said he “literally thought” he “was dying” and stopped the plane from taking off due to a severe bout of anxiety. Speaking on the Happy Place podcast he said: “I knew there was something wrong. I’ve never experienced anxiety in my life. I didn’t even know what it was. But I actually stopped a plane coming back from America.

“I was flying back from Miami and I was sat on the front of this plane and I knew that I’d obviously pushed myself over the previous couple of months. And I was literally thinking, “I’m going to have a heart attack”. I felt like I was literally going to die.

“I said to the steward, “I’m going to have to get off”. I stopped the plane, my bags got taken off and I stayed in America for an extra time. I thought, this is not right, you need to calm down a little bit and I think I have done since.”

Neville enjoyed one of the most decorated careers in football history at Premier League giants United, lifting eight league titles, six domestic cups and two Champions Leagues across his 19-year spell at Old Trafford. The former right-back was also a mainstay in the England team for over a decade, earning 85 caps for the Three Lions and featuring at several major tournaments.