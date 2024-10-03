Man charged after England footballer, 20, dies in horror crash at car meet
Sam Harding, 20, was hit by another vehicle while at a car meet in Warrington, Cheshire, in April 2022. An investigation was immediately launched by Cheshire Police following his death.
Now, the police force has confirmed that a person has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving in connection with the incident.
Harding, who played football semi-professionally, had represented England as a schoolboy, before pulling the strings in the midfield for the likes of FC United, Glossop North End and Ashton Athletic. The latter club’s chairman, Jimmy Whyte, paid tribute at the time of his death to a “quiet, well-mannered” man.
He said: “Sam was only at our club for one season and was a huge factor in our improved form since his arrival. He is a quiet, well-mannered young man and he will be sorely missed by everyone at the club.
“All our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends at this terrible time.”
Cheshire Police say Mason Hodgson, 23 from Glen Road in Morley, Leeds, will appear at Warrington Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, October 15.