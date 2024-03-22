Investigation continues into death of footballer at car meet. (YouTube)

An inquest into the death of talented young footballer Samuel Harding has been delayed as the investigation into his death continues.

Harding, who represented England schoolboys at under-18 level, died after a car meet in Warrington on 10 April 2022.

An inquest into his death was due to be held earlier this month on 5 March, but has now been pushed back further until 7 June this year.

At Cheshire Coroner’s Court on Wednesday, March 13, area coroner Victoria Davies said: “A decision has been made to suspend the inquest. Criminal charges are being investigated and are still ongoing.”

Cheshire Police were called to reports of a crash involving the driver of a black Audi 53 and Mr Harding at around 9.40pm on April 10, 2022. It is believed both men had been attending a car meet on Kingsland Grange in Woolston.

Harding was taken to Warrington Hospital that same day where he died a short time later at the age of 20.

Harding was regarded as a talented footballer and was playing for Greater Manchester outfit Ashton Athletic in the North West Counties Football League at the time of his death.

The 20-year-old, who played as a midfielder, had also represented the England schools boy team at under-18 level and had spells with Runcorn Linnets and FC United of Manchester.

FC United of Manchester’s academy manager Tom Conroy said at the time: “Technically, Sam was one of the best academy players we have ever had, and that was proven when he was successful in England Schoolboy trials earning caps for his country.

“Sam is always spoken about to future academy planers as a perfect example of the type of player we want at the club, not only with regards to the standard of footballing ability, but the type of person he was – kind, polite, hard-working and professional.