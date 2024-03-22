Adrian Newey has been linked with a sensational move away from Red Bull.

Christian Horner’s assistant Adrian Newey is closing in on a move to Red Bull’s F1 rivals, according to reports from Bild Sport.

The outlet understands that Newey is in ‘advanced talks’ with Ferrari in a move which could prove crucial to the team’s chances of success in years to come. Chief technical officer Newey has played a vital role in designing Red Bull’s cars which have dominated the sport in recent years, with driver Max Verstappen sweeping up all of the last three world championships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans have dubbed Newey ‘the aero king’ as he has helped the team become a dominant constructor on the track and Red Bull are the favourites to once again continue their superb winning streak this season. However, the recent furore surrounding Horner has reportedly led to a great deal of unrest behind the scenes, which could potentially prompt Newey to leave Red Bull.

Horner - who earns £8m a year as team principal - was the subject of an internal investigation last month after accusations of coercive behaviour towards a female colleague. He has denied the accusations throughout the process and was subsequently cleared.

However, several messages that were alleged to be between Horner and his accuser were then leaked via anonymous email, adding further furore to the situation. The bombshell email - which was sent to leading F1 figures - contained 79 documents, including hundreds of messages, many of them of a sexual nature.

The Red Bull Chief, husband of former Spice Girls star Geri Halliwell, is adamant he will remain in his role, but the ongoing saga has overshadowed the excitement regarding his team’s title defence and Max Verstappen’s father Jos is now among those calling for Horner to step down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad