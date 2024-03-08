Christian Horner with his wife Geri pictured before the Bahrain Grand Prix last weekend. (Picture: PA)

The Formula 1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix is in full swing - but much like last weekend, not everyone is concentrating on the on-track action.

The scandal surrounding Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has been grabbing headlines for weeks now, after an investigation into a grievance case against him by another employee. He had been accused of "inappropriate behaviour" towards a female colleague, and has since seen the case dismissed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Said female colleague has now been suspended by the F1 team.

Horner is married to former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, who appeared in solidarity with her husband over the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend. But behind the scenes, news publications are reporting that she has laid down "strict ground rules" - which included cutting off all contact with the female employee.

Speaking to the F1 paddock, the Red Bull team principal said: "The scrutiny on my marriage - I've got a beautiful family - it's been very trying. When there [are] children involved, and family involved, it's not pretty. My wife has been phenomenally supportive.

"The intrusion on my family is enough. It's time to focus on why we are here. An awful lot has been made out about this. It's been of great interest in different elements of the media for different reasons. I think it's time to draw a line under it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We are here to go racing. We are here as a Formula One team and now to focus on what's going on track and the drivers and performances of the cars - where the spotlight should be."

The Horners were photographed sharing a kiss in Bahrain, and Geri has once again joined her husband for the race weekend in Saudi Arabia.