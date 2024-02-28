Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Christian Horner is to remain in his current position as Team Principal of Red Bull following the dismissal of the grievance case against him. Earlier in February, it was announced that Horner, 50, had been accused of "inappropriate behaviour" by a female colleague, a statement which he emphatically denied. Christian Horner is married to former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell who is now Geri Horner.

However, recent news has now confirmed that the Red Bull boss has been cleared of any of the alleged inappropriate behaviour just in time for the upcoming season to commence. The new season of the 2024 Formula 1 season will begin this weekend as the 20 drivers take to Bahrain for the first race of the 24-race year.

Christian Horner ahead of the 2024 F1 season

Amidst the allegations, Horner continued to be the team principal - a role he has had for 19 years - and when asked about if he thought of stepping aside, he stressed it would be 'business as usual', adding that he "Obviously, I fully deny any accusations that have been made against me, but of course I’ll work with that process, which I hope is concluded in the near future."

Following the recent news that the allegations had been dismissed, a statement from Red Bull's parent company, GmbH said: "The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr Horner is complete, and Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed. The complainant has a right of appeal. Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial.

“The investigation report is confidential and contains the private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation, and therefore we will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned. Red Bull will continue striving to meet the highest workplace standards.”