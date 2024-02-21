Formula 1 Testing: when does the 2024 Grand Prix season start as McLaren and Red Bull rivalry hots up
Formula 1 is back! After the end of the 2023 season, F1 took a two month break with the franchises, including Red Bull, Mercedes and McLaren, all working on their new cars for the upcoming season.
Testing got underway earlier today in Bahrain and while fans should all have been concentrating on the track, recent news from the world of race has distracted the efforts of the cars with attention turning to Lewis Hamilton and more latterly Christian Horner.
The former recently announced he would be departing Mercedes at the end of the season, replacing Carlos Sainz at Ferrari for the 2025 year of racing. This news shocked the racing world but the seven-time world champion has confirmed he is the "most motivated and focused I've ever been" as he looks to end his tenure with the Silver Arrows with a strong final season.
As for Horner, the Red Bull team principal is currently the subject of an investigation launched by the F1 team's Austrian parent company following allegations of 'inappropriate behaviour'. The 50-year-old, however, has been seen in the paddock and it appears the current champions of the track are operating as business as usual for the time being.
With a mammoth 24 races this year, here is all you need to know as the Testing sessions signal the start of the 2024 Formula 1 racing season...
What is F1 testing?
Testing is a three day affair which allows all 20 drivers on the 2024 grid to test out their newest cars ahead of the upcoming season. The ten franchises launched their latest cars in the past month and this will be the first time drivers, such as Hamilton and Verstappen, have been able to see their cars' limits on a track which they will soon be racing on.
The three day event, which fans are able to watch, sees racing stars, including Lando Norris, can assess the car's speed, reliability and balance ahead of what is going to be the busiest season yet.
The three sessions, which allows the drivers just six hours of practice, take place:
- Wednesday 21 February: 7am - 4pm
- Thursday 22 February: 7am - 4pm
- Friday 23 February: 7am - 4pm
When does the F1 season begin?
The season will officially begin with the first race getting under on Saturday 2 March in Bahrain. The races will return to their normal Sunday scheduling for the following race which takes place on Sunday 9 March in Saudi Arabia.
The first half of the season will then conclude with the Belgium Grand Prix on Sunday 28 July to allow for the four week break. The 20 drivers then return to the track for the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday 25 August. The final race takes place in Abu Dhabi on Sunday 8 December and will mark the 24th race of the season.
How to watch F1 in the UK
Formula 1 will once again be available to watch on Sky Sports. The broadcaster has a dedicated Formula 1 channel which will show all practice and qualifying sessions as well as the race. Sky Sports Main Event will also broadcast much of the action.
What is the F1 schedule for 2024?
Here is the full schedule for the 2024 racing season and all times shown are UK time:
Bahrain Grand Prix:
- Thursday 29 February: Practice 1, 2.30pm-3.30pm
- Thursday 29 February: Practice 2, 6pm-7pm
- Friday 1 March: Practice 3, 3.30pm-4.30pm
- Friday 1 March: Qualifying, 7pm-8pm
- Saturday 2 March: RACE DAY 6pm
Saudi Arabia Grand Prix:
- Friday 7 March: Practice 1, 1.30pm-2.30pm
- Friday 7 March: Practice 2, 5pm-6pm
- Saturday 8 March: Practice 3, 1.30pm-2.30pm
- Saturday 8 March: Qualifying, 5pm-6pm
- Sunday 9 March: RACE DAY, 5pm
Australia Grand Prix:
- Friday 22 March: Practice 1, 1.30am-2.30am
- Friday 22 March: Practice 2, 5am-6am
- Saturday 23 March: Practice 3, 1.30am-2.30am
- Saturday 23 March: Qualifying, 5am-6am
- Sunday 24 March: RACE DAY, 4am
Japan Grand Prix
- Friday 5 April: Practice 1, 3.30am-4.30am
- Friday 5 April: Practice 2, 7am-8am
- Saturday 6 April: Practice 3, 3.30am-4.30am
- Saturday 6 April: Qualifying, 7am-8am
- Sunday 7 April: RACE DAY, 6am
China Grand Prix:
- Practice, Qualifying and Sprint shoot-out times are yet to be determine
- Sunday 21 April: RACE DAY, 8am
Miami Grand Prix:
- Practice, Qualifying and Sprint shoot-out times are yet to be determined
- Sunday 5 May: RACE DAY, 9pm
Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix:
- Friday 17 May: Practice 1, 12.30pm-1.30pm
- Friday 17 May: Practice 2, 4pm-5pm
- Saturday 18 May: Practice 3, 11.30am-12.30am
- Saturday 18 May: Qualifying 3pm-4pm
- Sunday 19 May: RACE DAY, 2pm
Monaco Grand Prix:
- Friday 24 May: Practice 1, 12.30pm-1.30pm
- Friday 24 May: Practice 2, 4pm-5pm
- Saturday 25 May: Practice 3, 11.30am-12.30pm
- Saturday 25 May: Qualifying, 3pm-4m
- Sunday 26 May: RACE DAY, 2pm
Canada Grand Prix:
- Friday 7 June: Practice 1, 6.30pm-7.30pm
- Friday 7 June: Practice 2, 10pm-11pm
- Saturday 8 June: Practice 3, 5.30pm-6.3pm
- Saturday 8 June: Qualifying, 9pm-10pm
- Sunday 9 June: RACE DAY, 7pm
Spain Grand Prix:
- Friday 21 June: Practice 1, 12.30pm-1.30pm
- Friday 21 June: Practice 2, 4pm-5pm
- Saturday 22 June: Practice 3, 11.30am-12.30pm
- Saturday 22 June: Qualifying, 3pm-4pm
- Sunday 23 June: RACE DAY, 2pm
Austria Grand Prix:
- Practice, Qualifying and Sprint shoot-out times are yet to be confirmed
- Sunday 30 June: RACE DAY, 2pm
Great Britain Grand Prix:
- Friday 5 July: Practice 1, 12.30pm-1.30pm
- Friday 5 July: Practice 2, 4pm-5pm
- Saturday 6 July: Practice 3, 11.30am-12.30pm
- Saturday 6 July: Qualifying 3pm-4pm
- Sunday 7 July: RACE DAY 3pm
Hungary Grand Prix:
- Friday 19 July: Practice 1, 12.30pm-1.30pm
- Friday 19 July: Practice 2, 4pm-5pm
- Saturday 20 July: Practice 3, 11.30am-12.30pm
- Saturday 20 July: Qualifying, 3pm-4pm
- Sunday 21 July: RACE DAY 2pm
Belgium Grand Prix:
- Friday 26 July: Practice 1, 12.30pm-1.30pm
- Friday 26 July: Practice 2, 4pm-5pm
- Saturday 27 July: Practice 3, 11.30am-12.30pm
- Saturday 27 July: Qualifying, 3pm-4pm
- Sunday 28 July: RACE DAY, 2pm
Netherlands Grand Prix:
- Friday 23 August: Practice 1, 11.30am-12.30pm
- Friday 23 August: Practice 2, 3pm-4pm
- Saturday 24 August: Practice 3, 10.30am-11.30am
- Saturday 24 August: Qualifying, 2pm-3pm
- Sunday 25 August: RACE DAY, 2pm
Monza Grand Prix:
- Friday 30 August: Practice 1, 12.30pm-1.30pm
- Friday 30 August: Practice 2, 4pm-5pm
- Saturday 31 August: Practice 3, 11.30am-12.30pm
- Saturday 31 August: Qualifying, 3pm-4pm
- Sunday 1 September: RACE DAY, 2pm
Azerbaijan Grand Prix:
- Friday 13 September: Practice 1, 10.30am-11.30am
- Friday 13 September: Practice 2, 2pm-3pm
- Saturday 14 September: Practice 3, 9.30am-10.30am
- Saturday 14 September: Qualifying, 1pm-2pm
- Sunday 15 September: RACE DAY, 12pm
Singapore Grand Prix:
- Friday 20 September: Practice 1, 10.30am-11.30am
- Friday 20 September: Practice 2, 2pm-3pm
- Saturday 21 September: Practice 3, 10.30am-11.30am
- Saturday 21 September: Qualifying, 2pm-3pm
- Sunday 22 September: RACE DAY, 1pm
Austin Grand Prix:
- Practice, Qualifying and Sprint shoot-out times are still to be confirmed
- Sunday 20 October: RACE DAY, 8pm
Mexico Grand Prix:
- Friday 25 October: Practice 1, 7.30pm-8.30pm
- Friday 25 October: Practice 2, 11pm-12am
- Saturday 26 October: Practice 3, 6.30pm-7.30pm
- Saturday 26 October: Qualifying, 10pm-11pm
- Sunday 27 October: RACE DAY, 8pm
Brazil Grand Prix:
- Practice, Qualifying and Sprint shoot-out times are still to be confirmed.
- Sunday 3 November: RACE DAY, 5pm
Las Vegas Grand Prix:
- Practice and Qualifying times are yet to be confirmed.
- Sunday 24 November: RACE DAY, 6am
Qatar Grand Prix:
- Practice, Qualifying and Sprint shoot-out times are still to be confirmed
- Sunday 1 December: RACE DAY, 5pm
Abu Dhabi:
- Friday 6 December: Practice 1, 9.30am-10.30am
- Friday 6 December: Practice 2, 1pm-2pm
- Saturday 7 December: Practice 3, 10.30am-11.30am
- Saturday 7 December: Qualifying, 2pm-3pm
- Sunday 8 December: RACE DAY, 1pm
