Testing got underway earlier today in Bahrain and while fans should all have been concentrating on the track, recent news from the world of race has distracted the efforts of the cars with attention turning to Lewis Hamilton and more latterly Christian Horner.

The former recently announced he would be departing Mercedes at the end of the season, replacing Carlos Sainz at Ferrari for the 2025 year of racing. This news shocked the racing world but the seven-time world champion has confirmed he is the "most motivated and focused I've ever been" as he looks to end his tenure with the Silver Arrows with a strong final season.

As for Horner, the Red Bull team principal is currently the subject of an investigation launched by the F1 team's Austrian parent company following allegations of 'inappropriate behaviour'. The 50-year-old, however, has been seen in the paddock and it appears the current champions of the track are operating as business as usual for the time being.

With a mammoth 24 races this year, here is all you need to know as the Testing sessions signal the start of the 2024 Formula 1 racing season...

Max Verstappen heads up the testing rack in Bahrain

What is F1 testing?

Testing is a three day affair which allows all 20 drivers on the 2024 grid to test out their newest cars ahead of the upcoming season. The ten franchises launched their latest cars in the past month and this will be the first time drivers, such as Hamilton and Verstappen, have been able to see their cars' limits on a track which they will soon be racing on.

The three day event, which fans are able to watch, sees racing stars, including Lando Norris, can assess the car's speed, reliability and balance ahead of what is going to be the busiest season yet.

The three sessions, which allows the drivers just six hours of practice, take place:

Wednesday 21 February: 7am - 4pm

Thursday 22 February: 7am - 4pm

Friday 23 February: 7am - 4pm

When does the F1 season begin?

The season will officially begin with the first race getting under on Saturday 2 March in Bahrain. The races will return to their normal Sunday scheduling for the following race which takes place on Sunday 9 March in Saudi Arabia.

The first half of the season will then conclude with the Belgium Grand Prix on Sunday 28 July to allow for the four week break. The 20 drivers then return to the track for the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday 25 August. The final race takes place in Abu Dhabi on Sunday 8 December and will mark the 24th race of the season.

How to watch F1 in the UK

Formula 1 will once again be available to watch on Sky Sports. The broadcaster has a dedicated Formula 1 channel which will show all practice and qualifying sessions as well as the race. Sky Sports Main Event will also broadcast much of the action.

What is the F1 schedule for 2024?

Here is the full schedule for the 2024 racing season and all times shown are UK time:

Bahrain Grand Prix:

Thursday 29 February: Practice 1, 2.30pm-3.30pm

Thursday 29 February: Practice 2, 6pm-7pm

Friday 1 March: Practice 3, 3.30pm-4.30pm

Friday 1 March: Qualifying, 7pm-8pm

Saturday 2 March: RACE DAY 6pm

Saudi Arabia Grand Prix:

Friday 7 March: Practice 1, 1.30pm-2.30pm

Friday 7 March: Practice 2, 5pm-6pm

Saturday 8 March: Practice 3, 1.30pm-2.30pm

Saturday 8 March: Qualifying, 5pm-6pm

Sunday 9 March: RACE DAY, 5pm

Australia Grand Prix:

Friday 22 March: Practice 1, 1.30am-2.30am

Friday 22 March: Practice 2, 5am-6am

Saturday 23 March: Practice 3, 1.30am-2.30am

Saturday 23 March: Qualifying, 5am-6am

Sunday 24 March: RACE DAY, 4am

Japan Grand Prix

Friday 5 April: Practice 1, 3.30am-4.30am

Friday 5 April: Practice 2, 7am-8am

Saturday 6 April: Practice 3, 3.30am-4.30am

Saturday 6 April: Qualifying, 7am-8am

Sunday 7 April: RACE DAY, 6am

China Grand Prix:

Practice, Qualifying and Sprint shoot-out times are yet to be determine

Sunday 21 April: RACE DAY, 8am

Miami Grand Prix:

Practice, Qualifying and Sprint shoot-out times are yet to be determined

Sunday 5 May: RACE DAY, 9pm

Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix:

Friday 17 May: Practice 1, 12.30pm-1.30pm

Friday 17 May: Practice 2, 4pm-5pm

Saturday 18 May: Practice 3, 11.30am-12.30am

Saturday 18 May: Qualifying 3pm-4pm

Sunday 19 May: RACE DAY, 2pm

Monaco Grand Prix:

Friday 24 May: Practice 1, 12.30pm-1.30pm

Friday 24 May: Practice 2, 4pm-5pm

Saturday 25 May: Practice 3, 11.30am-12.30pm

Saturday 25 May: Qualifying, 3pm-4m

Sunday 26 May: RACE DAY, 2pm

Canada Grand Prix:

Friday 7 June: Practice 1, 6.30pm-7.30pm

Friday 7 June: Practice 2, 10pm-11pm

Saturday 8 June: Practice 3, 5.30pm-6.3pm

Saturday 8 June: Qualifying, 9pm-10pm

Sunday 9 June: RACE DAY, 7pm

Spain Grand Prix:

Friday 21 June: Practice 1, 12.30pm-1.30pm

Friday 21 June: Practice 2, 4pm-5pm

Saturday 22 June: Practice 3, 11.30am-12.30pm

Saturday 22 June: Qualifying, 3pm-4pm

Sunday 23 June: RACE DAY, 2pm

Austria Grand Prix:

Practice, Qualifying and Sprint shoot-out times are yet to be confirmed

Sunday 30 June: RACE DAY, 2pm

Great Britain Grand Prix:

Friday 5 July: Practice 1, 12.30pm-1.30pm

Friday 5 July: Practice 2, 4pm-5pm

Saturday 6 July: Practice 3, 11.30am-12.30pm

Saturday 6 July: Qualifying 3pm-4pm

Sunday 7 July: RACE DAY 3pm

Hungary Grand Prix:

Friday 19 July: Practice 1, 12.30pm-1.30pm

Friday 19 July: Practice 2, 4pm-5pm

Saturday 20 July: Practice 3, 11.30am-12.30pm

Saturday 20 July: Qualifying, 3pm-4pm

Sunday 21 July: RACE DAY 2pm

Belgium Grand Prix:

Friday 26 July: Practice 1, 12.30pm-1.30pm

Friday 26 July: Practice 2, 4pm-5pm

Saturday 27 July: Practice 3, 11.30am-12.30pm

Saturday 27 July: Qualifying, 3pm-4pm

Sunday 28 July: RACE DAY, 2pm

Netherlands Grand Prix:

Friday 23 August: Practice 1, 11.30am-12.30pm

Friday 23 August: Practice 2, 3pm-4pm

Saturday 24 August: Practice 3, 10.30am-11.30am

Saturday 24 August: Qualifying, 2pm-3pm

Sunday 25 August: RACE DAY, 2pm

Monza Grand Prix:

Friday 30 August: Practice 1, 12.30pm-1.30pm

Friday 30 August: Practice 2, 4pm-5pm

Saturday 31 August: Practice 3, 11.30am-12.30pm

Saturday 31 August: Qualifying, 3pm-4pm

Sunday 1 September: RACE DAY, 2pm

Azerbaijan Grand Prix:

Friday 13 September: Practice 1, 10.30am-11.30am

Friday 13 September: Practice 2, 2pm-3pm

Saturday 14 September: Practice 3, 9.30am-10.30am

Saturday 14 September: Qualifying, 1pm-2pm

Sunday 15 September: RACE DAY, 12pm

Singapore Grand Prix:

Friday 20 September: Practice 1, 10.30am-11.30am

Friday 20 September: Practice 2, 2pm-3pm

Saturday 21 September: Practice 3, 10.30am-11.30am

Saturday 21 September: Qualifying, 2pm-3pm

Sunday 22 September: RACE DAY, 1pm

Austin Grand Prix:

Practice, Qualifying and Sprint shoot-out times are still to be confirmed

Sunday 20 October: RACE DAY, 8pm

Mexico Grand Prix:

Friday 25 October: Practice 1, 7.30pm-8.30pm

Friday 25 October: Practice 2, 11pm-12am

Saturday 26 October: Practice 3, 6.30pm-7.30pm

Saturday 26 October: Qualifying, 10pm-11pm

Sunday 27 October: RACE DAY, 8pm

Brazil Grand Prix:

Practice, Qualifying and Sprint shoot-out times are still to be confirmed.

Sunday 3 November: RACE DAY, 5pm

Las Vegas Grand Prix:

Practice and Qualifying times are yet to be confirmed.

Sunday 24 November: RACE DAY, 6am

Qatar Grand Prix:

Practice, Qualifying and Sprint shoot-out times are still to be confirmed

Sunday 1 December: RACE DAY, 5pm

Abu Dhabi: