Manchester United are keen to return to winning ways in the FA Cup.

Manchester United are experiencing something of a turbulent campaign. The team’s performances have been alarmingly inconsistent in recent months and the giants of English football already find themselves eight points adrift of the Champions League spots with just 12 games remaining.

As United’s Champions League hopes dwindle, the importance of the FA Cup only increases for the 12-time winners. The Red Devils are chasing a place in the quarter-final for a record-breaking 48th time and a victory would mark their ninth appearance in the last 10 years.

Out to cause an upset will be two-time FA Cup winners and Premier League strugglers Nottingham Forest. Nuno Espírito Santo’s side recorded their first victory in 29 years over Manchester United when the two teams last met in the league in December. The result proved that the Tricky Trees will be a difficult opponent - particularly when playing in front of the City Ground faithful.

The all-Premier League affair has the makings of being an FA Cup classic and it is likely to be watched by fans around the world. With that in mind we have taken a look at all of the key TV details and injury news ahead of kick off.

When is Nottingham Forest vs Man United?

Manchester United’s trip to Nottingham Forest takes place on Wednesday 28 February. The cup clash at the City Ground is scheduled to kick off at 7.45pm UK time.

The two sides have faced each other twice in the league this season. The first encounter saw the Red Devils fight back from two goals down to earn a 3-2 victory at Old Trafford in August.

The second affair, in December, marked Nuno Espirito Santo’s first home victory at the City Ground as his team earned a hard-fought 2-1 home victory against Erik ten Hag’s side.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Man United

BBC One will provide comprehensive coverage of the all-Premier League affair between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United.

Build-up to the game begins at 7.30pm UK time. Fans can also catch the contest live online by streaming it through the BBC Sport and iPlayer app and website.

Team news

Nottingham Forest are without a number of experienced names including Chris Wood, Ibrahim Sangare, Willy Boly, Ola Aina and Nuno Tavares.

