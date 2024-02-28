Republic of Ireland are searching for a new manager.

Former Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid assistant coach Paul Clement is one of the leading contenders for the Republic of Ireland job, according to reports.

The Republic of Ireland have been without a permanent manager since Stephen Kenny’s departure in November 2023. The Dubliner left the role with a 27.5% win record and failed to qualify for both the 2022 World Cup and this summer’s European Championships during his three-year stint.

Kenny’s former assistant John O’Shea has assumed the role as interim manager for upcoming friendlies against Belgium and Switzerland in March and will be supported by Crystal Palace coach Paddy McCarthy.

Despite O’Shea’s presence in the dugout it has been confirmed by the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) that a long term manager will be appointed in ‘early April’.

Sky Sports has reported that the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) is yet to make a final decision on who they wish to appoint, with current Bayern Munich assistant Anthony Barry, England U21 coach Lee Carsley and former Celtic boss Neil Lennon all being linked.

FAI director of football Marc Canham has previously hinted at an announcement in the near future and claimed last week that his team were ‘very close’ to deciding.

He said: “We’ve taken our time, and we want to make sure we get the right person for the job. “

Who is Paul Clement?

Paul Clement is a highly-rated football coach with experience working at some of the world’s biggest clubs including Bayern Munich, Chelsea, PSG and Real Madrid.

Clement started his coaching career with Fulham and was a vital part of the team’s academy from 2003 to 2006. This success prompted a move to international football with the Republic of Ireland and he gained vital experience working as the team U21 assistant coach between 2005 and 2008.

He went on to work closely with Chelsea’s academy team during a period of great success between 2006 and 2009. Clement became Carlo Ancelotti’s assistant coach at Chelsea during a title winning season in 2010 and joined the Italian in later spells at PSG, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Clement landed his first managerial role with Derby County in 2015 and was considered unfortunate to lose his job in February 2016 with the club fifth in the Championship table. He went on to manage the likes of Swansea City, Reading and Cercle Brugge, but struggled for success on the pitch.