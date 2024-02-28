Jurgen Klopp is targeting further silverware as Liverpool now turn their attention to the FA Cup.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will receive a warm welcome from the Anfield faithful when they return to action against Southampton for the first time since last weekend’s Carabao Cup triumph over Chelsea.

The Reds rose to the occasion in a tough Wembley final and were the superior side despite a series of injury setbacks. The game marked a huge opportunity for academy graduate Conor Bradley, who continued to impress in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s absence, while the final also marked key opportunities from the bench for academy prospects Bobby Clark, James McConnell, Jayden Danns and Jarell Quansah.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the end it was an experienced head who made the difference, with captain Virgil Van Dijk bagging the winner late in extra time. The result leaves Klopp a quarter of the way towards a dream swansong quadruple as his team hope to continue their push for success on all cylinders.

Hoping to cause an upset tonight will be Championship promotion hopefuls Southampton. The Saints have won the historic FA Cup trophy just once in their history (1976) and will hope to reach the quarter-finals for the third time in five years.

Ahead of the game we take a look at all of the team news and TV details in a game which has all the makings of a cup classic.

When is Liverpool vs Southampton?

Liverpool and Southampton will meet at Anfield on Wednesday 28 February. The game is scheduled to kick off at 8pm UK time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The two sides played out a thrilling eight goal thriller in their last meeting in May as already-relegated Southampton came back from two goals down against the Reds to draw 4-4.

How to watch Liverpool vs Southampton

Liverpool’s cup clash with Southampton will be shown live on ITV1. Build-up to the clash with Mark Pougatch, Ian Wright and Roy Keane begins at 7.30pm UK time.

Fans can also stream all the action through the ITVX app which is available to download on a mobile phone or electronic device.

Team news

Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah is expected to be match fit for the hosts, but question marks remain over striker Darwin Nunez and midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai. Midfield duo Ryan Gravenberch and Waturo Endo are also doubts having picked up injuries at the weekend. Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota, Alisson Becker and Thiago Alcantara remain out of the squad.