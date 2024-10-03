Argentinian court rules that remains of football legend Diego Maradona can be moved to public memorial

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick

Digital Journalist

3rd Oct 2024, 7:42am
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The remains of football legend Diego Maradona are set to be reburied in a new spot after an Argentinian court ruled that they can be legally moved.

Maradona, who passed away in November 2020 at the age of 60, had previously been laid to rest in a private ceremony. However, the children of the former footballer voiced their wishes to move the remains to a public mausoleum, allowing fans the opportunity to pay their respects to the icon.

A court on the outskirts of Buenos Aires has now ruled that the remains can be moved. The court said the decision had been reached due to “humanitarian and emotional reasons”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Maradona’s remains are currently buried at Jardin de Bella Vista ceremony, just north of the Argentinian capital. His children have plans to create a new memorial, which will house the remains and be named M10 as homage to his squad number as a player, in the Puerto Madero neighbourhood of Buenos Aires.

One of his daughters, Dalma Maradona, said in a statement: "We always knew that his place was with people but we also understood that all the security guarantees were a priority. What we want is for those who love him to be able to go and show him their love, leave him some daisies."

Maradona passed away almost four years ago after suffering from a heart attack. A trial is set to take place against eight people who are allegedly responsible for the footballing legend’s death, including doctors and nurses.

Related topics:Celebrities

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice