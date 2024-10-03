Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The remains of football legend Diego Maradona are set to be reburied in a new spot after an Argentinian court ruled that they can be legally moved.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maradona, who passed away in November 2020 at the age of 60, had previously been laid to rest in a private ceremony. However, the children of the former footballer voiced their wishes to move the remains to a public mausoleum, allowing fans the opportunity to pay their respects to the icon.

A court on the outskirts of Buenos Aires has now ruled that the remains can be moved. The court said the decision had been reached due to “humanitarian and emotional reasons”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maradona’s remains are currently buried at Jardin de Bella Vista ceremony, just north of the Argentinian capital. His children have plans to create a new memorial, which will house the remains and be named M10 as homage to his squad number as a player, in the Puerto Madero neighbourhood of Buenos Aires.

One of his daughters, Dalma Maradona, said in a statement: "We always knew that his place was with people but we also understood that all the security guarantees were a priority. What we want is for those who love him to be able to go and show him their love, leave him some daisies."

Maradona passed away almost four years ago after suffering from a heart attack. A trial is set to take place against eight people who are allegedly responsible for the footballing legend’s death, including doctors and nurses.