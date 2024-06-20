Getty Images

Manchester United have received a bid of £30 million for one of their strikers - they’re also in the hunt for a Lille star.

With Euro 2024 roaring on, all eyes are directed towards England’s latest outing as they take on Denmark. It promises to be a pivotal game for the Three Lions - but what is happening around Old Trafford with Manchester United while those proceedings take place?

Manchester United have received a £30 million bid for one of their strikers who has spent a number of months away from the club on loan - meanwhile, they are also thought to be interested in a forward who currently plies his trade in Ligue 1 for LOSC Lille.

Manchester United receive ‘£30 million’ transfer bid from Lazio for Mason Greenwood

Manchester United have been offered in the region of £30 million from Serie A giants Lazio for controversial striker Mason Greenwood in the ongoing summer transfer window. This is according to a report from the Metro, who also mention that Juventus are thought to be in the mix for his signature.

Greenwood’s future is set to lie away from Old Trafford after he was charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in October 2022. The Crown Prosecution Service later announced that the charges were being discontinued. Greenwood has always denied the charges against him. Greenwood spent last season on loan in La Liga with Getafe, with his long-term future set to be away from Old Trafford.

Red Devils seeking deal for Lille striker Jonathan David

United are looking to bring Lille forward Jonathan David to Manchester in the transfer window, according to a report from iNews. With 19 Ligue 1 goals over the course of 34 appearances last season, it’s easy to see why the Red Devils are so keen on him.