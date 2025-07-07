Getty Images

Manchester United have joined the hunt for a highly-rated young striker with a name that is very familiar - and previously unwelcome at Old Trafford.

In 2011, Liverpool’s Uruguayan player Luis Suarez dished out racist abuse to United favourite Patrice Evra - not realising that Evra spoke Spanish. While Suarez was a tremendous player, his career was littered with unpleasant controversies, including biting opponents.

So the name has not been a popular one with United fans, but now they may have to readjust as the club has joined the hunt for the up-and-coming Colombian striker who shares the name as Liverpool and Barcelona’s toothy predator.

According to A Bola, Manchester United are now interested in Luis Suarez, but will join a pack that includes Juventus, Liverpool, Atletico Madrid, Sporting CP and Sunderland in pursuing the forward, who platers for Almeria in Spain’s second tier.

His current contract with Almeria runs until 2029 and the Spanish side are expected to ask for a fee of around €25m. Last season he scored 31 times in 43 games, as well as providing several assists.

This has been the transfer window of the in-demand striker - United have bagged Matheus Cunha from Wolves already and hope to get a deal for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo over the line soon. They, and many other clubs, have been linked with Sporting Lisbon’s Victor Gyokeres, while Victor Osimhen of Napoli and Benjamin Sesko are other goal-getters who have are on many clubs’ radars.

While United have a changed front line for next season, there are still concerns about goalscoring, as Rasmus Hojlund failed to impress last season and Joshua Zirkzee, while showing some good link-up play, does not seem suited to a centre-forward position.

They finished the Premier League in 15th place, scoring only 44 goals, their worst tally in Premier League history, and a disappointing Europa League showing against Spurs meant they ended the season empty-handed.