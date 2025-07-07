Christopher Nkunku | Getty Images

Manchester United continue to be linked with most strikers who may be on the move this summer - and some who aren’t - and intriguing possibility has emerged.

While Matheus Cunha has arrived from Wolves for £62.5m, and hopes are high that Bryan Mbeumo’s deal will be finalised this week, United have also been sniffing around Victor Gyokeres (although Arsenal seem his more likely destination now), and have also been said to be interested in Luis Suarez, the highly rated youngster at Almeira in the Spanish second tier.

But another name is entering the fray, which may surprise some people. Christopher Nkunku of Chelsea is on the Red Devils’ radar.

Nkunku joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig for £52m in the summer of 2023. As is Chelsea’s habit, he was given a long - six years in this case - contract but underwent knee surgery before the season even started, thanks to a pre-season game crock. He has had a decent tournament in the Club World Cup in America this summer, though.

He didn’t make his Premier League debut until December, and has struggled to make a firm impact. While he was down the pecking order behind Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke - both whom could be on the way out as Chelsea attempt a summer re-shaping, he may be tempted to start afresh.

Chelsea are said by Spanish publication Fichajes to have put a £35m prize on Nkunku’s head. Despite Jadon Sancho’s loan move not having worked out well for either club - Chelsea declined to take up their obligation to buy and instead preferred to pay £5m release clause, meaning the winger remains Manchester United’s problem - Chelsea and United are said to be keen to do business in a move that would benefit both sides.