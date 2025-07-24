Alexander Isak tells Newcastle United he 'wants to leave' as he skips pre-season tour

Alexander Isak has told Newcastle United he wants to explore a move away from St James’ Park.

Newcastle rejected a £120m bid from Liverpool earlier this summer and have been firm that Isak is not for sale.

But according to the Daily Mail, the situation may be shifting; club chiefs are now aware of Isak’s desire to weigh up his options, and the player has no interest in extending his current deal with the Magpies.

Liverpool are still keen and are reportedly prepared to make Isak a British record signing. Whether they can afford this, having just signed £79m striker Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt, remains to be seen.

In lieu of an approach from the Reds, the Saudi Pro League beckons, where Isak would earn astroniomical wages that Newcastle simply could not compete with.

The 25-year-old did not travel with Newcastle’s squad to Singapore for their pre-season tour.

The official reason is a thigh issue, but CBS Sports’ Ben Jacobs reports that scans came back clear, adding fuel to speculation.

Newcastle still want to keep Isak and would prefer to offer him fresh terms, potentially revisiting any move next summer.

But a bid in the region of £150m - especially alongside Isak’s own push to leave - could force their hand before the window closes.