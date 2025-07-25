Newcastle United players break silence after Alexander Isak says he wants to leave
Yesterday (July 24), rumours broke that the Newcastle striker has told bosses he wants to leave St James’ Park this summer.
It comes as contract negotiations for the Sweden international stall, while Premier League champions Liverpool have enquired about his availability. Saudi Pro League sides have also been sniffing around, with a rumoured offer for the 25-year-old of £400,000 per week.
The Reds have confirmed the signing of striker Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt, but reportedly could still move in for Isak before the transfer window closes.
Meanwhile, Newcastle have jetted off for their pre-season tour - albeit without their star man, who “officially” is dealing with a minor injury.
The players have been asked about the situation by journalists, giving them the chance to break their silence for the first time.
Midfielder Bruno Guimaraes said: “Isak is a top striker, I think the last three seasons speak by itself, he’s a top player.
“But I know he stays there [at home] because of his injury - he’s taking treatment with the club to get him ready.
“We all know the situation behind him but this is not for me to speak about; I’m just a player, it’s something that the club will take care of.”
Defender Dan Burn added: “If we lost any player it would upset everyone, we’re a tight-knit group of lads who have been together for two, three years now.
“From our point of view, we control what we can control and looking forward to getting Alex back when he’s fit.”
