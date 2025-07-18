The imminent arrival of Bryan Mbeumo is of some comfort to Manchester United fans - but at least one more signing is needed this summer.

As reported earlier today (July 18) by NationalWorld, Brentford attacker Bryan Mbeumo is on his way to Old Trafford for £71m, after the two clubs reached an agreement following weeks of negotiation.

Mbeumo, 26, joins the club alongside Wolves forward Matheus Cunha, who arrived earlier in the transfer window for £62.5m.

The two players are expected to play on the wings for Man United, with manager Ruben Amorim keen to offload the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho this summer.

But the Portuguese manager is in dire need of a striker - and those are his words, not mine. Amorim has gone on record, criticising incumbent centre-forwards Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund, and seems destined to add at least one more player to his attacking line-up.

According to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, there is a “shortlist” of players Man United are keen on signing. Here are some of the players the club is interested in.

Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig)

Towards the top of Man United’s shortlist is RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko. The Slovenia international was initially keen on a move to Arsenal - and even followed the club on social media.

But the Gunners have gone in a different direction, and are instead closing in on an agreement for Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres.

With the likes of Gyokeres, Victor Osimhen and Hugo Ekitike all on the verge of being snapped up by Europe’s elite clubs, Sesko remains as one of the best possible options.

Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea)

Chelsea are optimistic that they could cash in big-time on Nicolas Jackson. Despite not signing a new striker themselves yet this summer (in fact, they have sold one in Joao Felix), manager Enzo Maresca is keen to offload the Senegal international.

Their valuation of £100m is optimistic at best; at Stamford Bridge, the 24-year-old has perhaps not shown the best side of himself, with inconsistencies in front of goal.

Plettenberg added that Man United are “closely monitoring” his situation, but with such a hugh valuation and a contract that runs until 2033, it seems like an unlikely signing.

Moise Kean (Fiorentina)

When we first reported the rumour that Kean was open to a switch to Old Trafford, it was under the caveat of his dismal previous stint in the Premier League.

At Everton, the Italy international managed just two Premier League goals. But make no mistake, he is a totally different player now.

Kean, 25, scored 25 goals in 44 games across all competitions for Fiorentina last season. Signing him would arguably be a gamble for Man United, but if it paid off he would reward the Red Devils in spades.

Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus)

This one is the ‘banker’ option, as commentators would say. Juventus are done with Dusan Vlahovic, 25, and are keen to offload him this summer.

His dream of playing for the Old Lady did not work out the way either party had imagined, after arriving at the Serie A giants for £66.6m in 2022. Now, Juventus have offered him to Amorim - presumably for far less than they paid for him.

The other options on this list are probably better at centre-forward, and Vlahovic could go the same way as Hojlund or Zirkzee, but if Amorim gets to deadline day and still doesn’t have a new striker, the Serbian could be on his way to Old Trafford.