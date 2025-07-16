Marcus Rashford’s escape from Manchester United might not come through Bayern Munich after all.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Instead, it could now come from one of Man United’s fiercest rivals - or so claims Spanish outlet Fichajes.

There has been plenty of speculation about both Rashford’s future at Old Trafford and Bayern Munich’s attempts to sign a winger. Initially, the German giants were chasing Liverpool winger Luis Diaz, although that move has not come to fruition. Earlier today, it was suggested that Bayern could shift their attention towards Rashford instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Rashford has been pining for a move to Barcelona, which seemed even more likely when their top transfer target, Nico Williams, committed his long-term future to Athletic Club.

Now, the two stories have merged in a different direction, creating a transfer opportunity that almost nobody expected.

The latest rumour is that Liverpool have intensified their pursuit of Rashford himself, which could open the door for Diaz to head to Bayern Munich.

At the moment, it’s suggested that this would only be a loan move for the England international.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That could prove to be a stumbling block, with Man United determined to offload both him and Alejandro Garnacho permanently this summer.

Rashford, 27, spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa, after the relaionship between him and new manager Ruben Amorim fell apart.