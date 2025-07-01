Marcus Rashford has two main things in mind when it comes to his next club.

Man United and Rashford are working together to find a solution, with both parties ready to part ways after a turbulent season.

The 27-year-old faced heavy criticism for his drop in form following a standout 30-goal campaign in 2022/23. While the arrival of Ruben Amorim initially gave hope that Rashford would rediscover his spark, tensions soon surfaced over his performances and attitude in training.

Frustrated, Rashford made it clear ahead of the January transfer window that he wanted to leave.

His high wages and sharp decline in form complicated matters, but Aston Villa eventually took a chance, bringing him in to replace Jhon Duran, who had joined Al-Nassr.

That gamble paid off for Villa, with Rashford tallying four goals and six assists in 17 games under Unai Emery.

However, Villa chose not to activate their £40m option to buy after missing out on Champions League qualification, and widespread reports suggest Rashford now has his sights set on Barcelona.

A move to the Camp Nou is uncertain, though. Financial constraints mean Barcelona are prioritising a deal for Nico Williams, leaving Rashford’s future hanging in the balance.

Writing for the Athletic, David Ornstein said: “Marcus Rashford is prioritising a move abroad if he leaves Manchester United this summer. The forward still has three years left on his Old Trafford deal but does not appear to be part of their plans.

“Although a sale would be United’s wish, Rashford is also open to leaving on loan or as part of a swap deal if suitable opportunities arise. His entire career so far has been spent in England and solutions might come from there before the transfer window closes.

“However, Rashford currently favours a switch overseas and ideally one that would enable the England international to compete for titles.”