Bayern Munich shift focus to Man United outcast after Liverpool refuse to sell winger

Bayern Munich have shifted their attention away from one of Liverpool’s top players - and towards a Manchester United reject.

After missing out on Liverpool’s Luis Diaz and Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams, Bayern now see Marcus Rashford as one of the next serious names to pursue.

A source close to the situation told CaughtOffside that the Bundesliga champions are now “one of the most serious contenders” for the England international.

Manchester United are expected to demand around £40m for Rashford. Barcelona had previously shown strong interest but can’t afford a deal at that price.

Sources also say Rashford would be willing to take a pay cut to leave Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old has long had Barcelona at the top of his wish list, but he’s still eager for a move abroad and is open to joining Bayern.

Talks aren’t advanced yet, but Bayern have discussed Rashford internally as part of their extensive shortlist.

Last season, Rashford fell out with new Man United manager Ruben Amorim - who criticised the Englishman’s work ethic.

The winger then spent the second half of the season on loan at Aston Villa