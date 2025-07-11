The tragic death of Liverpool star Diogo Jota has had major ramifications for their transfer market activity.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Portugal international died in a car crash in Spain with his brother, Andre Silva, on July 3. A mainstay in the Liverpool squad, the 28-year-old will be sorely missed, both as a personality at the club and on the pitch.

Liverpool’s players have returned to training, but his absence will certainly be felt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a horrible connection to have to make - but it appears Jota’s death has changed how Liverpool will act in the transfer market this summer.

Earlier in the summer, it seemed likely that both Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz would be leaving the club. Nunez has struggled to reach the heights expected of him at centre-forward, with Napoli courting the Uruguay international.

Meanwhile, Diaz has attracted the attention of both Barcelona and Bayern Munich; valued at £60m, according to Transfermarkt, he would doubtless be a huge asset to either club.

But having already lost one attacker, manager Arne Slot seems reluctant to part ways with two more. Had Jota’s accident not happened, his position may be different, but losing both players would leave Liverpool with just Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo and Federico Chiesa as attacking options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead, it is more likely to see only one of them leave - and Slot seems to have made up his mind.

Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg says Liverpool are blocking “every” move being made for Diaz, who is still open to a move.

Posting on X, he said: “[I] understand Luis Diaz has once again made it clear that he is open to leaving Liverpool if a really exciting offer arrives. Liverpool have been informed.

“However, they have blocked everything so far (FC Bayern, Barcelona, etc.)

“Max Eberl has held new talks with Diaz’s management in recent days. As reported, Bayern remain keen on Diaz. There are still no agreements or offers.

“It is complicated, but Bayern are trying.”