One of Liverpool’s struggling talents could have an escape route via one of the club’s Champions League rivals.

Liverpool’s attacking line looks set to weaken over the summer transfer window. Not withstanding the tragic death of Diogo Jota, it has emerged that Luis Diaz is keen for a move away from Anfield - with Barcelona his likely destination.

Centre-forward Darwin Nunez is reportedly also heading for the door, after struggling to consistently find the back of the net last season. The Uruguay international scored just seven goals in 47 appearances.

Now, Napoli have made an offer to sign the Liverpool striker as they look to strengthen their attack.

The Serie A champions are keen to add another centre-forward, with Antonio Conte already having Romelu Lukaku, Giacomo Raspadori, and Giovanni Simeone at his disposal.

Victor Osimhen has also returned from his loan at Galatasaray, but he’s expected to leave this summer after falling out with the club last year. Al-Hilal and a move back to Turkey are potential destinations for the Nigerian, though there is still some Premier League interest - namely from Manchester United.

Napoli’s push for Nunez could catch a few by surprise, but the Uruguayan has struggled for regular starts under Arne Slot. Since his £64m move from Benfica in 2022, Nunez has played 95 Premier League games for Liverpool, scoring 25 goals in the process.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Napoli have tabled a bid worth around £47m, including bonuses. But Liverpool value the 25-year-old at more than £50m.

Nunez is understood to have already given the green light to a move to the Serie A giants, but Napoli will need to meet Liverpool’s price if they want to get a deal done.

If talks drag on, Conte’s side have identified Udinese forward Lorenzo Lucca as an alternative target.